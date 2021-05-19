Airmen prepare to fill an Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 19, 2021. The ABFDS, a portable 3,000-gallon fuel bladder, can be loaded on a C-130J Super Hercules, C-5 Galaxy, or C-17 Globemaster III and transported anywhere around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 14:54
|Photo ID:
|6659049
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-ZA639-1055
|Resolution:
|5922x3940
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, POL drives ACE during Exercise Mobility Guardian [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
POL drives ACE during Exercise Mobility Guardian
LEAVE A COMMENT