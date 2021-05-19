POL drives ACE during Exercise Mobility Guardian

Airmen prepare to fill an Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 19, 2021. The ABFDS, a portable 3,000-gallon fuel bladder, can be loaded on a C-130J Super Hercules, C-5 Galaxy, or C-17 Globemaster III and transported anywhere around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

