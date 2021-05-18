210518-N-NQ285-1049
ROTA, Spain (May 18, 2021) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Bacon, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), coordinates the collection of the crew's mail, May 18, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
