Carter Hall Departs Rota

ROTA, Spain (May 21, 2021) Sailors prepare to get the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) underway during a sea and anchor evolution, May 21, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Location: AT SEA