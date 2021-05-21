Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carter Hall Departs Rota [Image 4 of 5]

    Carter Hall Departs Rota

    AT SEA

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210521-N-NQ285-1016
    ROTA, Spain (May 21, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Bobby Mosley, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), handles line during a sea and anchor evolution, May 21, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 17:33
    Photo ID: 6658534
    VIRIN: 210521-N-NQ285-1016
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 927.84 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Hall Departs Rota [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

