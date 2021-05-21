Carter Hall Departs Rota

210521-N-NQ285-1016
ROTA, Spain (May 21, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Bobby Mosley, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), handles line during a sea and anchor evolution, May 21, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
05.21.2021
05.22.2021
AT SEA
