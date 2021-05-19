Civil Affairs Soldiers immerse themselves with Lithuanian Culture in Chicago

Soldiers from the 92nd Civil Affairs Battalion, 95th Civil Affairs Brigade, Special Operations, Airborne, conduct a tour of the Belzekas Museum of Lithuanian Culture in Chicago, May 19, 2021. “It is rare that you can work alongside your partner nations and learn from them prior to being deployed.” Said the team captain. “This was a great experience being able to learn about the rich history and culture of Lithuania.”

