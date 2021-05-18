Civil Affairs Soldiers immerse themselves with Lithuanian Culture in Chicago

Soldiers from the 92nd Civil Affairs Battalion, 95th Civil Affairs Brigade, Special Operations, Airborne, meet with the Consul General of Lithuania, Mantvydas Bekesius in Chicago, May 18, 2021. “Learning and working together is a two way street, the exchange of experience no matter the nationality is definitely beneficial for not only the U.S. Military but Lithuanians as well,” said Bekesius.

