Civil Affairs Soldiers immerse themselves with Lithuanian Culture in Chicago

Soldiers from the 92nd Civil Affairs Battalion, 95th Civil Affairs Brigade, Special Operations, Airborne, conduct a tour of the World Lithuanian Center in Chicago, May 18, 2021. The team participated in a realistic military training exercise where they had the ability to immerse themselves in Lithuanian culture.

