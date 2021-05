n Italian Soldier assigned to the 1st Mechanized Battalion ‘Bersaglieri’ conducts reconnaissance training during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

CINCU, Romania – An Italian Soldier assigned to the 1st Mechanized Battalion ‘Bersaglieri’ conducts reconnaissance training during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 in Romania.



Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.



NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

