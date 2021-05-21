The Naval Boarding Party (NBP) Team of Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) Flagship Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Halifax conducts a self-boarding training serial off the coast of Portugal on May 21, 2021 during Exercise Steadfast Defender 21 (STDE21). The serial was part of Halifax’s Combat Enhancement/Force Integration Training Phase and was designed to enhance and otherwise maintain currency in various NBP tactics, techniques and procedures associated with handling detainees. STDE21 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. STDE21’s Maritime Live Exercise is taking place from 20-30 May, 2021 in the waters off Lisbon, Portugal. (NATO photo by Sailor 1st Class Bryan Underwood, Royal Canadian Navy).
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 05:39
|Photo ID:
|6658042
|VIRIN:
|210521-N-D0455-003
|Resolution:
|4552x3029
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Standing NATO Maritime Group One Flagship Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Halifax conducts a 57mm main gun training [Image 21 of 21]
