    Italian Soldiers assigned to the 1st Mechanized Battalion ‘Bersaglieri’ treat a simulated casualty during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 in Romania [Image 14 of 21]

    Italian Soldiers assigned to the 1st Mechanized Battalion ‘Bersaglieri’ treat a simulated casualty during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 in Romania

    ROMANIA

    05.21.2021

    Photo by OR-6 Brett Dodge 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    CINCU, Romania – Italian Soldiers assigned to the 1st Mechanized Battalion ‘Bersaglieri’ treat a simulated casualty during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 in Romania.

    Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.

    NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 05:40
    Photo ID: 6658052
    VIRIN: 210521-N-GP425-0317
    Resolution: 5379x3792
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian Soldiers assigned to the 1st Mechanized Battalion ‘Bersaglieri’ treat a simulated casualty during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 in Romania [Image 21 of 21], by OR-6 Brett Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

