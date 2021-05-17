Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Phoenix 640th ASB lower the Colors at Retreat [Image 3 of 8]

    Task Force Phoenix 640th ASB lower the Colors at Retreat

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.17.2021

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Cpl. Kristopher Taylor, left, and 1st Sgt. Luke Grandosin, both with Headquarters Support Company, 640th Aviation Support Battalion, fold the flag at the end of the duty day at Camp Buerhing, Kuwait, while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)

