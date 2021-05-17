Task Force Phoenix 640th ASB lower the Colors at Retreat

Cpl. Kristopher Taylor, left, and 1st Sgt. Luke Grandosin, both with Headquarters Support Company, 640th Aviation Support Battalion, fold the flag at the end of the duty day at Camp Buerhing, Kuwait, while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)

