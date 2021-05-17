First Sgt. Luke Granadosin left, and Sgt. Vanessa Amaya, both in Headquarters Support Company, 640th Aviation Support Battalion, lower the Colors after Retreat at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 04:29
|Photo ID:
|6658022
|VIRIN:
|210517-A-A3568-002
|Resolution:
|4765x6166
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Phoenix 640th ASB lower the Colors at Retreat [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
