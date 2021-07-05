Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition

Col. Robert Born, commander, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), presents Army Achievement Medals to competitors May 7 on Engineer Field during Bastogne Week. Born awarded every Soldier in the brigade on a winning team an Army Achievement Medal during Bastogne Week further building esprit de corps, unit cohesion and pride within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright, 1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021