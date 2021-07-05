Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition [Image 4 of 4]

    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Col. Robert Born, commander, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), presents Army Achievement Medals to competitors May 7 on Engineer Field during Bastogne Week. Born awarded every Soldier in the brigade on a winning team an Army Achievement Medal during Bastogne Week further building esprit de corps, unit cohesion and pride within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright, 1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 00:43
    Photo ID: 6657947
    VIRIN: 210507-A-UV586-212
    Resolution: 2560x1707
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition
    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition
    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition
    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Awards
    101st
    Bastogne
    People First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT