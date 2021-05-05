Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition

U.S. Army Maj. Patrick Zang, operations officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Currahee,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a deadlift during the Top 5 Competition physical fitness competition during Bastogne Week May 5, on Johnson Field on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Bastogne Week is a week-long competitive event building esprit de corps and pride within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas, 1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs)

