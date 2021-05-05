Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition

    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Patrick Zang, operations officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Currahee,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a deadlift during the Top 5 Competition physical fitness competition during Bastogne Week May 5, on Johnson Field on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Bastogne Week is a week-long competitive event building esprit de corps and pride within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas, 1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 00:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Lynnwood Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st
    Bastogne
    Fitness
    PT
    Red Currahee
    ACFT

