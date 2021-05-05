Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment “Above the Rest,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), set up an OE-254 Antenna during the Best Communicators Competition during Bastogne Week May 5 on Johnson Field on Fort Campbell, Ky. Bastogne Week is a week-long competitive event building esprit de corps and pride within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright, 1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs)

