U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment “Above the Rest,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), set up an OE-254 Antenna during the Best Communicators Competition during Bastogne Week May 5 on Johnson Field on Fort Campbell, Ky. Bastogne Week is a week-long competitive event building esprit de corps and pride within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright, 1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 00:43
|Photo ID:
|6657946
|VIRIN:
|210505-A-UV586-368
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition
LEAVE A COMMENT