Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition [Image 3 of 4]

    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment “Above the Rest,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), set up an OE-254 Antenna during the Best Communicators Competition during Bastogne Week May 5 on Johnson Field on Fort Campbell, Ky. Bastogne Week is a week-long competitive event building esprit de corps and pride within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright, 1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 00:43
    Photo ID: 6657946
    VIRIN: 210505-A-UV586-368
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition
    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition
    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition
    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bastogne Week: Soldiers build esprit de corps on field of competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st
    Bastogne
    Signal
    Competition
    OE-254

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT