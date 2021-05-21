Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution [Image 11 of 18]

    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Spc. Juan Colón Otero, assigned to Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, delivers an ultra-cold freezer with COVID-19 vaccines at the Comprehensive Cancer Research Center, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, May, 21, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard distributed COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals and health centers and was a critical part of the logistical side of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    PRNG
    Soldiers
    COVID19NationalGuard
    In This Together
    Operation Warp Speed

