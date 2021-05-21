PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Spc. Juan Colón Otero, left, and Spc. Andrew Roig, Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, carry an ultra-cold freezer holding COVID-19 vaccines for long-term storage at the Comprehensive Cancer Research Center, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, May, 21, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard distributed COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals and health centers and was a critical part of the logistical side of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

