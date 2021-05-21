Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution [Image 9 of 18]

    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Spc. Juan Colón Otero, left, and Spc. Andrew Roig, Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, carry an ultra-cold freezer holding COVID-19 vaccines for long-term storage at the Comprehensive Cancer Research Center, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, May, 21, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard distributed COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals and health centers and was a critical part of the logistical side of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 13:55
    Photo ID: 6657094
    VIRIN: 210521-Z-KB014-1129
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Hassani Ribera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    PRNG
    Soldiers
    COVID19NationalGuard
    In This Together
    Operation Warp Speed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT