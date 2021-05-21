Spc. Juan Colón Otero, assigned to Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, delivers an ultra-cold freezer with COVID-19 vaccines at the Comprehensive Cancer Research Center, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, May, 21, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard distributed COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals and health centers and was a critical part of the logistical side of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 13:55
|Photo ID:
|6657097
|VIRIN:
|210521-Z-KB014-1138
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT BUCHANAN, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRNG Continues with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Hassani Ribera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
