    Commander Navy Region Southeast names 2020 Firefighter and Fire Officer of the Year [Image 3 of 3]

    Commander Navy Region Southeast names 2020 Firefighter and Fire Officer of the Year

    MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Station Whiting Field

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shane Moniz is evaluated during a live fire training event at Navy Outlying Landing Field (NOLF) Choctaw near Navarre recently, where he practiced extinguishing an aircraft fire.

    Commander Navy Region Southeast names 2020 Firefighter and Fire Officer of the Year

    NAS Whiting Field
    Firefighter and Fire Officer of the Year

