Commander Navy Region Southeast names 2020 Firefighter and Fire Officer of the Year

Aviation Botswain’s Mate 1st Class Joshua Clark was named 2020 Fire Officer of the Year for Navy Region Southeast recently. As a fire officer, Clark provides advice, training and mentorship to firefighting teams that operate at NAS Whiting Field’s 12 outlying landing fields in four counties in Alabama and Florida.

