Commander Navy Region Southeast names 2020 Firefighter and Fire Officer of the Year

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shane Moniz is Fire Captain at Navy Outlying Landing Field (NOLF) Choctaw, near Navarre. He is responsible for fire suppression, hazardous material response, and emergency medical services. He was recently named Firefighter of the Year by Commander, Navy Region Southeast.

