Task Force Phoenix Soldiers Sgt. Sam Loggins, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dominic Anderson, Spc. Andres Torres and Sgt. Saul Monarez carry cargo on the flight line at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The Soldiers belong to 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Daniel Soto)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 09:40
|Photo ID:
|6656453
|VIRIN:
|210510-A-A3568-002
|Resolution:
|4828x2950
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Phoenix on the job at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 3 of 3]
