    Task Force Phoenix on the job at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 2 of 3]

    AL ASAD, IRAQ

    05.10.2021

    Task Force Phoenix Soldiers Sgt. Sam Loggins, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dominic Anderson, Spc. Andres Torres and Sgt. Saul Monarez carry cargo on the flight line at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The Soldiers belong to 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Daniel Soto)

    Al Asad Air Base
    CH-47 Chinook
    Iraq
    Army National Guard
    Task Force Phoenix

