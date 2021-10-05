Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Phoenix on the job at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 3 of 3]

    Task Force Phoenix on the job at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq

    AL ASAD, IRAQ

    05.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Kavon Grubbs-Hampton, left, pulls fireguard while Task Force Phoenix Soldiers refuel a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Daniel Soto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 09:40
    Photo ID: 6656455
    VIRIN: 210510-A-A3568-003
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: AL ASAD, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix on the job at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Buehring
    California National Guard
    Kuwait
    Army National Guard
    Task Force Phoenix
    Cal Guard

