A Task Force Phoenix CH-47 Chinook helicopter taxis to a fuel point at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Daniel Soto)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 09:40
|Photo ID:
|6656452
|VIRIN:
|210510-A-A3568-001
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Phoenix on the job at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT