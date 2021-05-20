Rear Adm. Ott tours DLA Distribution Norfolk, Virginia

Rear Adm. Matt Ott was hosted at Defense Logistic Agency Distribution Norfolk, Virginia by Navy Capt. Thomas Neville. The tour by Capt. Neville provided a meet and greet of key personnel at DDNV for Rear Adm. Ott, the new commander of Fleet Forces Command.
Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 08:53
Photo ID:
|6656434
VIRIN:
|210520-D-D0441-0003
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|394.37 KB
Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
