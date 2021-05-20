Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Ott tours DLA Distribution Norfolk, Virginia [Image 1 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Ott tours DLA Distribution Norfolk, Virginia

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Matthew Mahoney 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Rear Adm. Matt Ott was hosted at Defense Logistic Agency Distribution Norfolk, Virginia by Navy Capt. Thomas Neville. The tour by Capt. Neville provided a meet and greet of key personnel at DDNV for Rear Adm. Ott, the new commander of Fleet Forces Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 08:53
    Photo ID: 6656432
    VIRIN: 210520-D-D0441-0001
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 369.17 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Ott tours DLA Distribution Norfolk, Virginia [Image 3 of 3], by Matthew Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Ott tours DLA Distribution Norfolk, Virginia
    Rear Adm. Ott tours DLA Distribution Norfolk, Virginia
    Rear Adm. Ott tours DLA Distribution Norfolk, Virginia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    TAGS

    Fleet Forces Command
    DLA
    DLA Distribution
    DDNV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT