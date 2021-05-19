Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NODAL Lightning 21-1: Honing wing effectiveness [Image 6 of 7]

    NODAL Lightning 21-1: Honing wing effectiveness

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron discuss procedures for a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft quick turn scenario during Exercise Nodal Lightning 21-1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2021. Some of the scenarios involved in the exercise were executing a unit’s worst case continuity of operations, Agile Combat Employment concepts, simulated strikes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 08:42
    Photo ID: 6656428
    VIRIN: 210519-F-PJ020-1197
    Resolution: 5645x3756
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NODAL Lightning 21-1: Honing wing effectiveness [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    resilience
    exercise
    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing
    721st AMXS
    721st APS
    NODAL Lightning

