Members of the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron discuss procedures for a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft quick turn scenario during Exercise Nodal Lightning 21-1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2021. Some of the scenarios involved in the exercise were executing a unit’s worst case continuity of operations, Agile Combat Employment concepts, simulated strikes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 08:42 Photo ID: 6656428 VIRIN: 210519-F-PJ020-1197 Resolution: 5645x3756 Size: 1.77 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NODAL Lightning 21-1: Honing wing effectiveness [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.