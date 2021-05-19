An Airman from the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron examines a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft’s wheels for contamination during Exercise Nodal Lightning 21-1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2021. Exercise Nodal Lightning 21-1 is an exercise focused on assessing the capabilities of the 521st Air Mobility Operations wing to operate in a contested environment, and honing those skills through scenarios such as simulated air attacks, chemical attacks and unit operations in adverse conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NODAL Lightning 21-1: Honing wing effectiveness [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.