    NODAL Lightning 21-1: Honing wing effectiveness [Image 5 of 7]

    NODAL Lightning 21-1: Honing wing effectiveness

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron examines a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft’s wheels for contamination during Exercise Nodal Lightning 21-1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2021. Exercise Nodal Lightning 21-1 is an exercise focused on assessing the capabilities of the 521st Air Mobility Operations wing to operate in a contested environment, and honing those skills through scenarios such as simulated air attacks, chemical attacks and unit operations in adverse conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 08:42
    Photo ID: 6656426
    VIRIN: 210519-F-PJ020-1210
    Resolution: 5618x3738
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NODAL Lightning 21-1: Honing wing effectiveness [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NODAL Lightning 21-1: Honing wing effectiveness

    Ramstein Air Base

