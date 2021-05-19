NODAL Lightning 21-1: Honing wing effectiveness

An Airman from the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron examines a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft’s wheels for contamination during Exercise Nodal Lightning 21-1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2021. Exercise Nodal Lightning 21-1 is an exercise focused on assessing the capabilities of the 521st Air Mobility Operations wing to operate in a contested environment, and honing those skills through scenarios such as simulated air attacks, chemical attacks and unit operations in adverse conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
