NODAL Lightning 21-1: Honing wing effectiveness

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Ochsner, 721st Aerial Port Squadron ramp services agent, directs a forklift during Exercise Nodal Lightning 21-1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2021. Exercise Nodal Lightning 21-1 involves testing units of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing on scenarios across 15 countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

