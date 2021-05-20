A joint service color guard team supports an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 20, 2021. The wreath was laid by President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea. While at ANC, President Moon also toured the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room and met with Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director, Army National Military Cemeteries. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 08:48 Photo ID: 6656427 VIRIN: 210520-A-IW468-088 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.66 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 21 of 21], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.