    President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 19 of 21]

    President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    A joint service color guard team supports an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 20, 2021. The wreath was laid by President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea. While at ANC, President Moon also toured the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room and met with Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director, Army National Military Cemeteries. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 08:48
    Photo ID: 6656427
    VIRIN: 210520-A-IW468-088
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.66 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 21 of 21], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

