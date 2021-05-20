President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

A joint service color guard team supports an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 20, 2021. The wreath was laid by President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea. While at ANC, President Moon also toured the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room and met with Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director, Army National Military Cemeteries. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
