President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, commanding general, Joint Forces Headquarters – National Capital Region / Military District of Washington renders honors upon the arrival of President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea to Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 20, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 08:48
|Photo ID:
|6656429
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-IW468-115
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.03 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
