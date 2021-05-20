Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1CD FWD Goes Live in Germany and Poland at Dynamic Front 21 [Image 2 of 3]

    1CD FWD Goes Live in Germany and Poland at Dynamic Front 21

    TORUN, POLAND

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Soldiers of B Battery, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fire an M109 Paladin Howitzer May 20, 2021 as part of Dynamic Front 21 (DF21) in Torun, Poland. Approximately 1,800 participants from 14 nations worked DF21 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. The live-fire portion of the exercise involved approximately 70 artillery systems from participating countries. The 1-82nd worked alongside Ukranian, Polish and Danish soldiers in Torun. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 07:19
    Photo ID: 6656326
    VIRIN: 210520-Z-WA652-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: TORUN, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1CD FWD Goes Live in Germany and Poland at Dynamic Front 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1CD FWD Goes Live in Germany and Poland at Dynamic Front 21
    1CD FWD Goes Live in Germany and Poland at Dynamic Front 21
    1CD FWD Goes Live at Dynamic Front 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    DynamicFront
    Never Quits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT