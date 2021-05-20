Soldiers of B Battery, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fire an M109 Paladin Howitzer May 20, 2021 as part of Dynamic Front 21 (DF21) in Torun, Poland. Approximately 1,800 participants from 14 nations worked DF21 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. The live-fire portion of the exercise involved approximately 70 artillery systems from participating countries. The 1-82nd worked alongside Ukranian, Polish and Danish soldiers in Torun. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 07:19 Photo ID: 6656325 VIRIN: 210520-Z-WA652-1001 Resolution: 6720x3798 Size: 11.37 MB Location: TORUN, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1CD FWD Goes Live in Germany and Poland at Dynamic Front 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.