Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl Visits Warship 19

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2021) – USS Blue Ridge Commanding Officer Capt. Tim Waits (right) walks with Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7, Task Force 76, Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl during his visit aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge May 21, 2021. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trinity Benjamin)

Date Taken: 05.21.2021
Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP