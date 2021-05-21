Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl Visits Warship 19

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2021) – Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7, Task Force 76, Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl speaks with Sailors during his visit aboard U.S 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) on May 21, 2021. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin)

