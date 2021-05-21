Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl Visits Warship 19 [Image 2 of 4]

    Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl Visits Warship 19

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Farin 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2021) – USS Blue Ridge Command Master Chief Adrian Watkins welcomes Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7, Task Force 76, Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl during his visit aboard U.S 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) on May 21, 2021. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 01:11
    Photo ID: 6655957
    VIRIN: 210521-N-ET019-3571
    Resolution: 2619x2002
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl Visits Warship 19 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Claire Farin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl Visits Warship 19
    Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl Visits Warship 19
    Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl Visits Warship 19
    Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl Visits Warship 19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Blue Ridge

    Flagship

    LCC-19

    U.S. Navy

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    CTF 76
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT