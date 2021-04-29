Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th MXG volunteer to RATE their health [Image 4 of 5]

    18th MXG volunteer to RATE their health

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An Airmen from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron wears gear for the Rapid Analysis of Threat Exposure study while working at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2021. The RATE study acts as a check engine light for participants that can tell them when something with their health is amiss or when their body may be developing an infection.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 00:44
    Photo ID: 6655954
    VIRIN: 210429-F-VL625-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MXG volunteer to RATE their health [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th MXG volunteer to RATE their health
    18th MXG volunteer to RATE their health
    18th MXG volunteer to RATE their health
    18th MXG volunteer to RATE their health
    18th MXG volunteer to RATE their health

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    18th MXG volunteer to RATE their health

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT