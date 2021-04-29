An Airmen from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron wears gear for the Rapid Analysis of Threat Exposure study while working at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2021. By participating in the RATE study, volunteers are able to detect illnesses such as COVID-19 up to 48 hours before the onset of symptoms.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 00:44 Photo ID: 6655953 VIRIN: 210429-F-VL625-1005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 933.12 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th MXG volunteer to RATE their health [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.