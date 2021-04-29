An Airmen from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron wears gear for the Rapid Analysis of Threat Exposure study while working at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2021. The 18th CMS is part of the 18th Maintenance Group who is one of the only OCONUS voluteeners in the RATE study besides Guam.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 00:44 Photo ID: 6655955 VIRIN: 210429-F-VL625-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.12 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th MXG volunteer to RATE their health [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.