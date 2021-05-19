National Guard Civil Support Teams, partner agencies conduct Exercise ORCA 2021

Staff Sgt. Logan Gladfeather and Tech. Sgt. David Hurst, team members of the 52nd Civil Support Team, Ohio National Guard, survey a bus at the Mat-Su Fire Training Center in Wasilla, Alaska, May 19, during Exercise ORCA 2021. ORCA is a chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear threats response exercise designed for participants to provide support in the aftermath of hazardous materials incidents. ORCA tests interoperability between agencies, increases opportunities for working relationships, and practices requests for assistance methods. Approximately 250 National Guardsmen from CST units in Alaska, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Idaho, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin are in Alaska to participate in Exercise ORCA 2021. Numerous support units and civilian agencies participated in the exercise as well. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edward Eagerton)

Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US