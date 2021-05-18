National Guard Civil Support Teams, partner agencies conduct Exercise ORCA 2021

An HH-60M Black Hawk MEDEVAC helicopter from 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, lands at the Mat-Su Fire Training Site in Wasilla, Alaska, May 18, to extract a simulated casualty during Exercise ORCA 2021. ORCA is a chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear threats response exercise designed for participants to provide support in the aftermath of hazardous materials incidents. ORCA tests interoperability between agencies, increases opportunities for working relationships, and practices requests for assistance methods. Approximately 250 National Guardsmen from CST units in Alaska, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Idaho, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin are in Alaska to participate in Exercise ORCA 2021. Numerous support units and civilian agencies participated in the exercise as well. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edward Eagerton)

