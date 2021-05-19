Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Civil Support Teams, partner agencies conduct Exercise ORCA 2021 [Image 2 of 7]

    National Guard Civil Support Teams, partner agencies conduct Exercise ORCA 2021

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Edward Eagerton 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Tech. Sgt. David Hurst and Staff Sgt. Logan Gladfeather, team members of the 52nd Civil Support Team, Ohio National Guard, survey a bus at the Mat-Su Fire Training Center in Wasilla, Alaska, May 19, during Exercise ORCA 2021. ORCA is a chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear threats response exercise designed for participants to provide support in the aftermath of hazardous materials incidents. ORCA tests interoperability between agencies, increases opportunities for working relationships, and practices requests for assistance methods. Approximately 250 National Guardsmen from CST units in Alaska, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Idaho, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin are in Alaska to participate in Exercise ORCA 2021. Numerous support units and civilian agencies participated in the exercise as well. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edward Eagerton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 22:04
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Civil Support Teams, partner agencies conduct Exercise ORCA 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by Edward Eagerton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

