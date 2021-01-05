Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community [Image 24 of 24]

    Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Members of the community attend the Sound of Speed Airshow at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph, Missouri, May 1, 2021. The air show was hosted by the 139th Airlift Wing, and city of St. Joseph to thank the community for their support. The air show committee estimated around 30,000 people attended during the weekend performances in which the United States Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron were featured. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 16:30
    Photo ID: 6655129
    VIRIN: 210501-Z-YI114-1178
    Resolution: 5168x3447
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Missouri Air National Guard
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    139th AW
    Community Engagement
    civic outreach

