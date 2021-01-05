Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community

The YAK-110 aircraft piloted by Jeff Boerboon flies above an airstrip during the Speed of Sound Airshow at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph, Missouri, May 1, 2021. The Yak-110 is two Yak-55 aircraft connected together with a J-85 jet engine welded to the bottom. The air show was hosted by the 139th Airlift Wing, and city of St. Joseph to thank the community for their support. The air show committee estimated around 30,000 people attended during the weekend performances in which the United States Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron were featured. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

