Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community

Members of the community attend the Sound of Speed Airshow at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph, Missouri, May 1, 2021. The air show was hosted by the 139th Airlift Wing, and city of St. Joseph to thank the community for their support. The air show committee estimated around 30,000 people attended during the weekend performances in which the United States Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron were featured. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

