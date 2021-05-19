Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Tripoli

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210519-N-CM110-2040 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) –Sailors move ammunition containers in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 19. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 14:48
    Photo ID: 6654849
    VIRIN: 210519-N-CM110-2040
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 405.66 KB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 6], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS
    Navy
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT