210519-N-CM110-1036 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) – Airman Saquan Coleman, from Astoria, N.Y., polishes a dewatering eductor in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 19. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod)
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 6], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
