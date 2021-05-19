210519-N-CM110-1062 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) – Airman Apprentice Charles Flinkstrom, from Stow, Mass., polishes a nozzle in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 19. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod)

