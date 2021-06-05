Kimberly Ngo, Lilac Princess, looks on as U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Riley Shin, 93rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, operates the boom pod aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker to refuel an F-15C Eagle from the Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, May 6, 2021. The Lilac Princesses Royal Court members witnessed Fairchild’s air refueling mission while aboard the aircraft as part of an orientation flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 14:34 Photo ID: 6654812 VIRIN: 210506-F-PM638-1145 Resolution: 6524x4660 Size: 5.42 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lilac Princesses Orientation Flight 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.