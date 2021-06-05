Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lilac Princesses Orientation Flight 2021 [Image 4 of 5]

    Lilac Princesses Orientation Flight 2021

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Kimberly Ngo, Lilac Princess, looks on as U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Riley Shin, 93rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, operates the boom pod aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker to refuel an F-15C Eagle from the Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, May 6, 2021. The Lilac Princesses Royal Court members witnessed Fairchild’s air refueling mission while aboard the aircraft as part of an orientation flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang)

